Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,951 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 39,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 543,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,503,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 28,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 105,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $229.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $155.15 and a 52 week high of $229.99.

