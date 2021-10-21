Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $22.35 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 440,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 3.5% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $22,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.