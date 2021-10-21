Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,039,000 after buying an additional 1,413,819 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 47.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $869,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,777 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after acquiring an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 841.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,300,000 after acquiring an additional 683,791 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

Danaher stock opened at $314.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $224.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

