Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $506,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 12.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 9.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $7,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $185.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $118.43 and a one year high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.11.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

