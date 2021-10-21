Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Receives GBX 264.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at GBX 286.10 ($3.74) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 288.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 237.05. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

