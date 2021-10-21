Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Receives GBX 264.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at GBX 286.10 ($3.74) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 288.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 237.05. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.