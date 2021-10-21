Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 31.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 27.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,800,000 after acquiring an additional 30,632 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 13.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 67.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 11.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com stock opened at $197.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.19. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $171.37 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. The company had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WIX. Barclays cut shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

