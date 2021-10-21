WINkLink Market Cap Tops $501.28 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 20th. WINkLink has a total market cap of $501.28 million and approximately $128.87 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WINkLink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00068842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00073213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00102830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,826.74 or 1.00023315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,172.12 or 0.06339507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00022392 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,569,859,244 coins and its circulating supply is 766,149,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.