WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will report $464.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $467.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $463.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $417.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 28,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,986. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 214,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 15,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

