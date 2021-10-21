William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $20.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $20.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2023 earnings at $24.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.63.

Shares of BIIB opened at $266.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.34 and a 200-day moving average of $312.69. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Biogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Biogen by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,777,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,164,000 after acquiring an additional 89,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

