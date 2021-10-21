Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Raised to C$28.00 at CIBC

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$23.50 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WTE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of TSE WTE opened at C$26.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of C$13.12 and a 1-year high of C$27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.56.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$78.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

