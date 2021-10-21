Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WAB. KeyCorp upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE:WAB opened at $93.35 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $93.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,533,310.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,746.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,380,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $2,515,935 over the last 90 days. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

