Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Downgraded by CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$2.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$2.60. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of TSE WEF traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 712,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,962. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of C$794.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$0.84 and a 52-week high of C$2.58.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$414.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$61,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,029,337 shares in the company, valued at C$2,110,140.85. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,211 shares of company stock valued at $397,473.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

