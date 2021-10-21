Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Downgraded by CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$2.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$2.60. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.
Shares of TSE WEF traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 712,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,962. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of C$794.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$0.84 and a 52-week high of C$2.58.
In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$61,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,029,337 shares in the company, valued at C$2,110,140.85. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,211 shares of company stock valued at $397,473.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
