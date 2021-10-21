Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $92.00. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.57.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $36.59 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Western Digital by 1,932.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $360,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,587 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Western Digital by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $300,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,365 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,533,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,564,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,324,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

