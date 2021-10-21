Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $575.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $660.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.79.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $565.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $585.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $333.31 and a 1 year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 15.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 12.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,672.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,335,000 after purchasing an additional 102,446 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

