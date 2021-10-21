Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 824 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,867,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,722,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $918,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,625. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.48 and a one year high of $79.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.