Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 648 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $228.40. The stock had a trading volume of 306,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,018,941. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $151.39 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.14 and a 200 day moving average of $223.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

