Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Acquires 61 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total transaction of $26,356,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,457,108 shares of company stock worth $881,146,502. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $500.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

Facebook stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $340.34. The stock had a trading volume of 146,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,831,748. The stock has a market cap of $959.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

