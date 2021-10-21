Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $3.88 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 143,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $884,679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $434,024,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $357,006,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $310,847,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $188,673,000.

DFAC opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $28.03.

