Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $1,265,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 12.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Wit LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $5,229,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $947,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 12.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO opened at $74.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $58.44. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $5,289,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,281,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,980,679 shares of company stock valued at $124,296,436 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.