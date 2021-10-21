Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 412 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $662.48.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,698 shares of company stock valued at $68,075,339 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $857.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $749.27 and a 200 day moving average of $689.41. The company has a market capitalization of $848.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.94, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.11 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

