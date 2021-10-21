Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,915 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 71.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 49.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMB opened at $25.55 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85.

