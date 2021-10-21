Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 9,320 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $29,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $107.79 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.68 and a one year high of $110.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

