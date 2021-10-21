Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 72,649 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 357,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,649 shares during the period. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $11,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 107,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of MNA stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.27. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $36.18.

