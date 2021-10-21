Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $182.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.65. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.99 and a 52 week high of $183.27.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.