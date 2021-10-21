Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Announces Earnings Results

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $289.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Watsco has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSO. Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

