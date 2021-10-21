Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 132,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,127,000 after buying an additional 15,226 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 293.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.97.

Shares of WM stock opened at $160.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $160.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $4,175,495.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,532. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

