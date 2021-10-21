Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Gap Down to $25.60

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.60, but opened at $24.70. Warrior Met Coal shares last traded at $24.68, with a volume of 102 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.