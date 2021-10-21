Warburg Research Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €37.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €33.14 ($38.99).

Shares of ETR:JEN opened at €32.28 ($37.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a 1-year high of €32.46 ($38.19).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

