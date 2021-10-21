Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wajax in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wajax’s FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Wajax alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

TSE WJX opened at C$25.50 on Wednesday. Wajax has a 1 year low of C$12.00 and a 1 year high of C$25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$549.04 million and a PE ratio of 11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$23.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.72.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$446.05 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Wajax’s payout ratio is 44.11%.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.