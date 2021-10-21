Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by MKP Capital Management L.L.C.

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 125.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,453 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials makes up 1.6% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $14,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 16.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at $631,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 32.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at $552,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VMC shares. DA Davidson upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.46.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $184.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,154. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $131.36 and a 12-month high of $194.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

