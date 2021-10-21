Vortex Defi (VTX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $417,367.00

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 55.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 75.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $70,476.63 and approximately $417,367.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

