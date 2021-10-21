Volution Group (LON:FAN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Volution Group (LON:FAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FAN. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Volution Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Volution Group stock opened at GBX 498 ($6.51) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £985.67 million and a P/E ratio of 47.88. Volution Group has a 12-month low of GBX 191.50 ($2.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 565 ($7.38). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 516.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 461.30.

In related news, insider Andy O’Brien sold 16,361 shares of Volution Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.01), for a total value of £75,260.60 ($98,328.46). Also, insider Ronnie George sold 19,312 shares of Volution Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total value of £96,560 ($126,156.26).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

