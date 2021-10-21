Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.26

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.38. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 6,380 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26.

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Malachite Innovations, Inc engages in unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders. It operates through Pharmaceutical Operations and Clinical Operations segments. The Clinical Operations segment focuses on treating patients suffering from addiction and dependency.

