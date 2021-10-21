Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Vistra in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.23.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter.

VST has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NYSE VST opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. Vistra has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 84,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $817,000. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

