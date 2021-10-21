Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,652,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,847 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 267,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,291 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,437,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,493,000 after acquiring an additional 424,770 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 701.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 148,611 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

NYSE:AM opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. On average, analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.