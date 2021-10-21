Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of The Bancorp worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Bancorp in the first quarter worth $87,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Bancorp by 953.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 69.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 646.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

The Bancorp stock opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.47. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.98 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $655,024.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

