Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 23,100 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.12% of Cara Therapeutics worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,115,000 after buying an additional 3,609,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after buying an additional 491,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 125.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 418,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 563.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 357,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,413.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 355,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $54,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,028 shares of company stock worth $536,998. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $645.66 million, a PE ratio of 80.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

