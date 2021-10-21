Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires New Shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,976,000 after buying an additional 2,804,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,807,000 after buying an additional 1,493,791 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $52,209,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $27,286,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 32.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,173,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,588,000 after buying an additional 536,855 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPR opened at $44.12 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.73.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

