Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 201.11 ($2.63).

VMUK stock opened at GBX 200.70 ($2.62) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 86.06 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 202.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 199.67.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

