Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The company is pursuing application of inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma and other virus-related cancers. Viracta Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VIRX. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ:VIRX opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. Viracta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $573,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 1,662.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 53,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

