Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Oasis Management Co Ltd.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. cut its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107,253 shares during the period. Vipshop accounts for approximately 0.4% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,965,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,060,000 after purchasing an additional 276,938 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,774,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,467,000 after purchasing an additional 752,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,674,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,745,000 after purchasing an additional 94,126 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 35.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,672,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,888 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,705,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,563,000 after purchasing an additional 454,111 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIPS. Credit Suisse Group cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, New Street Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.72. The company had a trading volume of 56,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,407,633. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

