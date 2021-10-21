Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,018.39

Victoria plc (LON:VCP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,018.39 ($13.31) and traded as low as GBX 1,016 ($13.27). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 1,035 ($13.52), with a volume of 180,010 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VCP. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of Victoria in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) target price on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,014.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,018.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 450.00.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

