Verso (VSO) Market Cap Reaches $4.91 Million

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 20th. Verso has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and $81,441.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verso has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00067480 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00072410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00102471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,092.32 or 1.00186125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,153.03 or 0.06392092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00022247 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

