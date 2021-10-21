Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$15.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VET. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.32.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.91, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$3.05 and a one year high of C$14.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.72.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$407.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 1.2699999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

