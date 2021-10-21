Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will announce sales of $84.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.20 million and the highest is $85.00 million. Veritex reported sales of $75.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year sales of $331.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.20 million to $333.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $377.40 million, with estimates ranging from $375.10 million to $379.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%.

VBTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veritex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.58. 286,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Veritex has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454 in the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,968,000 after purchasing an additional 81,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veritex by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,304,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,598,000 after purchasing an additional 163,279 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,631,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Veritex by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,225,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,103,000 after purchasing an additional 40,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

