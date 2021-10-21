Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Bought by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 106.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 10.0% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,540,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,502,000 after buying an additional 230,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,534,000 after buying an additional 67,355 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,376,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,119,000 after buying an additional 78,878 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at $4,101,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at $89,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

VRNT opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.02. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $354,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at $5,313,783.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

