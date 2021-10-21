Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $61.23

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.23 and last traded at $61.24, with a volume of 1539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

