Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.3% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $19,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $157,214,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,135 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49,995.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 707,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $108.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

