Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,282,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 724,878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.70% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $384,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth about $950,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM opened at $83.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.09. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.76 and a 200 day moving average of $87.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

