Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 33,542 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,051,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.96% of Rogers worth $412,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

ROG stock opened at $191.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.28. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $99.66 and a 1-year high of $215.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.78.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $234.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.33.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

